WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Herkimer County in eastern New York...

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 309 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northeast of Lowville to 9 miles northwest

of McKeever to 6 miles northeast of Forestport, moving northeast at

15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Old Forge, Limekiln Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, Big Moose,

McKeever, Nicks Lake Campground, Alger Island Public Campground,

Little Rapids, Beaver River, Moshier Falls, Atwell, Minnehaha,

Thendara, Carter Station, Lyon Lake, First Lake, Wolf Lake Landing,

Keepawa, Mountain Lodge and Brandreth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

Southwestern Schenectady County in east central New York...

Western Albany County in east central New York...

South central Fulton County in eastern New York...

Schoharie County in east central New York...

Montgomery County in eastern New York...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

extending from near Exeter Center to near Milford to near East

Meredith, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Amsterdam, Johnstown, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda, Jefferson,

Duanesburg, Berne, Fort Plain, Ephratah, Middleburgh, Summit,

Schoharie, Richmondville, Sharon Springs, Fort Johnson, Delanson,

Ames, Breakabeen and Livingstonville.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 310 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brainardsville,

moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Churubusco, Merrill, Lyon Mountain, Chateaugay, Ellenburg Depot,

Ellenburg, Earlville, Harrigan, Ellenburg Center and Brainardsville.

