WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 403 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Albany and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 430 PM EDT... At 403 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Latham to near Feura Bush. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Nassau, Latham, Delmar, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Castleton-On-Hudson, Loudonville, West Sand Lake, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill and Averill Park. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 24. Interstate 87 between exits 22 and 7. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4271 7351 4250 7359 4256 7402 4279 7386 4279 7383 4278 7382 4278 7381 4279 7379 4279 7371 4278 7370 4278 7369 4279 7367 4279 7349 TIME...MOT...LOC 2003Z 278DEG 30KT 4279 7379 4256 7397 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Albany, Greene and Rensselaer. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Albany, East Greenbush, Rensselaer, Delmar, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Voorheesville, Castleton-On-Hudson, Feura Bush, Selkirk, New Scotland, Coeymans, Clarksville, Spawn Hollow, Callanans Corners, South Albany, South Bethlehem, Bethlehem Heights and Selkirk Yards. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.