WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 322 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Warren County and Washington County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather