WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 1202 PM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Scattered light snow showers and sprinkles will continue this afternoon. No additional snow accumulations are expected and travel conditions will continue to improve. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow will continue into early this afternoon with any additional accumulations less than an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The western Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Road conditions will be improving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be above freezing this afternoon and travel conditions will continue to improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...