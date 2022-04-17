WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 403 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Southwestern Adirondacks, western Mohawk Valley, Schoharie County, and the eastern Catskills. * WHEN...From 6 PM EDT Monday evening through 2 PM EDT Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather