WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1144 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water

in nearby lowlands and outbuildings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 7.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.2 feet Wednesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.2 feet on 03/28/2000.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Schroon River

Riverbank

Flood Stage: 7.0

Observed Stage at Sun 11 am: 7.1

Forecast:

Sun 2 pm 7.1

Sun 8 pm 7.1

Mon 2 am 7.0

Mon 8 am 7.0

Mon 2 pm 6.9

Mon 8 pm 6.8

Tue 2 am 6.7

Tue 8 am 6.6

Tue 2 pm 6.5

Tue 8 pm 6.4

Wed 2 am 6.3

Wed 8 am 6.2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather