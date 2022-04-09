WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1151 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Hudson River At Troy.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Minor flood stage. Water floods onto the

Mohawk Wharf in Village of Waterford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 22.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:15 AM EDT Saturday was 23.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this afternoon and continue falling to 18.6 feet Tuesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 21.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Hudson River

Troy

Flood Stage: 21.5

Observed Stage at Sat 11 am: 22.1

Forecast:

Sat 2 pm 21.7

Sat 8 pm 21.3

Sun 2 am 20.9

Sun 8 am 20.6

Sun 2 pm 20.3

Sun 8 pm 20.0

Mon 2 am 19.8

Mon 8 am 19.5

Mon 2 pm 19.2

Mon 8 pm 19.0

Tue 2 am 18.8

Tue 8 am 18.6

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Hudson River At Fort Edward.

- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 25.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 23.2 feet Tuesday

Fort Edward

Flood Stage: 26.0

Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 25.6

Sat 2 pm 25.5

Sat 8 pm 25.1

Sun 2 am 24.8

Sun 8 am 24.6

Sun 2 pm 24.4

Sun 8 pm 24.2

Mon 2 am 24.0

Mon 8 am 23.8

Mon 2 pm 23.6

Mon 8 pm 23.4

Tue 2 am 23.3

Tue 8 am 23.2

