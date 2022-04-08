WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1215 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Canajoharie Creek Near Canajoharie. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At NOON EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling to 3.5 feet this afternoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Canajoharie Creek Canajoharie Flood Stage: 8.0 Observed Stage at Fri NOON: 6.8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather