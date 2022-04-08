WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 AM EDT early this morning for

a portion of east central New York, including the following

counties, Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga,

Schenectady and Schoharie.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather