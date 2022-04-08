WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

250 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following counties, Greene and Ulster.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 246 AM EDT, Flooding continues across the area. The steady

rainfall will taper off before sunrise however runoff

continues from the rain.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kingston, New Paltz, Ellenville, Saugerties, Wallkill,

Milton, Plattekill, Hurley, Woodstock, Highland, West Shokan,

Olivebridge, Mount Tremper, Kenneth L Wilson Campground,

Kerhonkson, Woodland Valley Campground, Phoenicia, High

Falls, West Hurley and Napanoch.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather