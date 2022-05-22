NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 261

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

253 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG

CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE

LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA

ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO

SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN

SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS

YATES

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Broome,

southeastern Tioga, northwestern Susquehanna and northeastern

Bradford Counties through 330 PM EDT...

At 255 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Windham, or 10 miles south of Owego, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vestal, Endicott, Orwell, Windham, Rome, Little Meadows,

Friendsville, Apalachin, Warren Center and Tioga Terrace.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 65 and 68.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for

central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania.

LAT...LON 4183 7636 4193 7644 4221 7612 4198 7588

TIME...MOT...LOC 1855Z 236DEG 34KT 4195 7628

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

