NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

NYZ072-130800-

New York (Manhattan)-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ073-130800-

Bronx-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-130800-

Northern Queens-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-130800-

Southern Queens-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-130800-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-130800-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-130800-

Northern Nassau-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-130800-

Southern Nassau-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-130800-

Northwest Suffolk-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-130800-

Southwest Suffolk-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-130800-

Northeast Suffolk-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-130800-

Southeast Suffolk-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows

around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ071-130800-

Southern Westchester-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ070-130800-

Northern Westchester-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ069-130800-

Rockland-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ068-130800-

Putnam-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ067-130800-

Orange-

252 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

