NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bronx-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Queens-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Queens-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Nassau-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Nassau-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Westchester-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Westchester-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rockland-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Putnam-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

357 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

