NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

430 FPUS51 KOKX 050802

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

NYZ072-052000-

New York (Manhattan)-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-052000-

Bronx-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-052000-

Northern Queens-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-052000-

Southern Queens-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-052000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-052000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-052000-

Northern Nassau-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-052000-

Southern Nassau-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-052000-

Northwest Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-052000-

Southwest Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-052000-

Northeast Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-052000-

Southeast Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-052000-

Southern Westchester-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-052000-

Northern Westchester-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-052000-

Rockland-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-052000-

Putnam-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-052000-

Orange-

401 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around

70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

