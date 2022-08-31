NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bronx-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Queens-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Queens-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Nassau-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Nassau-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northwest Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwest Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northeast Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Westchester-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Westchester-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Rockland-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Putnam-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orange-

343 AM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

