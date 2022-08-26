NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

NYZ072-262000-

New York (Manhattan)-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-262000-

Bronx-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-262000-

Northern Queens-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-262000-

Southern Queens-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-262000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-262000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-262000-

Northern Nassau-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-262000-

Southern Nassau-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-262000-

Northwest Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-262000-

Southwest Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-262000-

Northeast Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ081-262000-

Southeast Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-262000-

Southern Westchester-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-262000-

Northern Westchester-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ069-262000-

Rockland-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ068-262000-

Putnam-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-262000-

Orange-

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

