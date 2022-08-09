NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

NYZ072-092000-

New York (Manhattan)-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ073-092000-

Bronx-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-092000-

Northern Queens-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-092000-

Southern Queens-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-092000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-092000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ177-092000-

Northern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-092000-

Southern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-092000-

Northwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-092000-

Southwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-092000-

Northeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ081-092000-

Southeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ071-092000-

Southern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-092000-

Northern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-092000-

Rockland-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-092000-

Putnam-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ067-092000-

Orange-

331 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

