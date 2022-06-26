NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

514 FPUS51 KOKX 260954

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

553 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

NYZ072-262000-

New York (Manhattan)-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ073-262000-

Bronx-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ176-262000-

Northern Queens-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ178-262000-

Southern Queens-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ075-262000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ074-262000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ177-262000-

Northern Nassau-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ179-262000-

Southern Nassau-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ078-262000-

Northwest Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ080-262000-

Southwest Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ079-262000-

Northeast Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ081-262000-

Southeast Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ071-262000-

Southern Westchester-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ070-262000-

Northern Westchester-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ069-262000-

Rockland-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ068-262000-

Putnam-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ067-262000-

Orange-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

