NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

173 FPUS51 KOKX 230714

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

NYZ072-232000-

New York (Manhattan)-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-232000-

Bronx-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-232000-

Northern Queens-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-232000-

Southern Queens-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ075-232000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-232000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ177-232000-

Northern Nassau-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-232000-

Southern Nassau-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ078-232000-

Northwest Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-232000-

Southwest Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-232000-

Northeast Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-232000-

Southeast Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-232000-

Southern Westchester-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-232000-

Northern Westchester-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ069-232000-

Rockland-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-232000-

Putnam-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-232000-

Orange-

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather