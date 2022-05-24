NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

NYZ072-242000-

New York (Manhattan)-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-242000-

Bronx-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-242000-

Northern Queens-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-242000-

Southern Queens-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ075-242000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ074-242000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ177-242000-

Northern Nassau-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ179-242000-

Southern Nassau-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ078-242000-

Northwest Suffolk-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ080-242000-

Southwest Suffolk-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ079-242000-

Northeast Suffolk-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ081-242000-

Southeast Suffolk-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ071-242000-

Southern Westchester-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ070-242000-

Northern Westchester-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ069-242000-

Rockland-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-242000-

Putnam-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-242000-

Orange-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

