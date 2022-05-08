NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

029 FPUS51 KOKX 080757

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

NYZ072-082000-

New York (Manhattan)-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-082000-

Bronx-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-082000-

Northern Queens-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-082000-

Southern Queens-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ075-082000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-082000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-082000-

Northern Nassau-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-082000-

Southern Nassau-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-082000-

Northwest Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-082000-

Southwest Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ079-082000-

Northeast Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-082000-

Southeast Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-082000-

Southern Westchester-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-082000-

Northern Westchester-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-082000-

Rockland-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ068-082000-

Putnam-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-082000-

Orange-

357 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

_____

