NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

170 FPUS51 KOKX 180736

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

NYZ072-182000-

New York (Manhattan)-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ073-182000-

Bronx-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ176-182000-

Northern Queens-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ178-182000-

Southern Queens-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ075-182000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ074-182000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ177-182000-

Northern Nassau-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ179-182000-

Southern Nassau-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ078-182000-

Northwest Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ080-182000-

Southwest Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ079-182000-

Northeast Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ081-182000-

Southeast Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ071-182000-

Southern Westchester-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ070-182000-

Northern Westchester-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ069-182000-

Rockland-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ068-182000-

Putnam-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ067-182000-

Orange-

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

