National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

NYZ072-252100-

New York (Manhattan)-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-252100-

Bronx-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ176-252100-

Northern Queens-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-252100-

Southern Queens-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ075-252100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-252100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-252100-

Northern Nassau-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ179-252100-

Southern Nassau-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ078-252100-

Northwest Suffolk-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ080-252100-

Southwest Suffolk-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ079-252100-

Northeast Suffolk-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ081-252100-

Southeast Suffolk-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ071-252100-

Southern Westchester-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Sleet accumulation up

to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ070-252100-

Northern Westchester-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow this morning, then a

chance of rain and sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ069-252100-

Rockland-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain and sleet this afternoon. Sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ068-252100-

Putnam-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning, then a

chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-252100-

Orange-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

