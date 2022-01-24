NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

910 FPUS51 KOKX 240921

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

NYZ072-242100-

New York (Manhattan)-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ073-242100-

Bronx-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ176-242100-

Northern Queens-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ178-242100-

Southern Queens-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ075-242100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ074-242100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ177-242100-

Northern Nassau-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ179-242100-

Southern Nassau-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ078-242100-

Northwest Suffolk-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ080-242100-

Southwest Suffolk-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ079-242100-

Northeast Suffolk-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ081-242100-

Southeast Suffolk-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Brisk with highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-242100-

Southern Westchester-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ070-242100-

Northern Westchester-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ069-242100-

Rockland-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ068-242100-

Putnam-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ067-242100-

Orange-

420 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather