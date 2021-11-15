NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

860 FPUS51 KOKX 150840

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

NYZ072-152100-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-152100-

Bronx-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ176-152100-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-152100-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-152100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-152100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-152100-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-152100-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-152100-

Northwest Suffolk-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-152100-

Southwest Suffolk-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-152100-

Northeast Suffolk-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-152100-

Southeast Suffolk-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-152100-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-152100-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ069-152100-

Rockland-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ068-152100-

Putnam-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ067-152100-

Orange-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

