NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

NYZ072-302000-

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-302000-

Bronx-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-302000-

Northern Queens-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ178-302000-

Southern Queens-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-302000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-302000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ177-302000-

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ179-302000-

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-302000-

Northwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-302000-

Southwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-302000-

Northeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-302000-

Southeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ071-302000-

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ070-302000-

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ069-302000-

Rockland-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ068-302000-

Putnam-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ067-302000-

Orange-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

