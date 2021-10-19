NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

132 FPUS51 KOKX 190809

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

NYZ072-192000-

New York (Manhattan)-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-192000-

Bronx-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ176-192000-

Northern Queens-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-192000-

Southern Queens-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-192000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-192000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-192000-

Northern Nassau-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-192000-

Southern Nassau-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-192000-

Northwest Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-192000-

Southwest Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-192000-

Northeast Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-192000-

Southeast Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-192000-

Southern Westchester-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-192000-

Northern Westchester-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-192000-

Rockland-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-192000-

Putnam-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-192000-

Orange-

408 AM EDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather