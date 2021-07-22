NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

_____

918 FPUS51 KOKX 220752

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

NYZ072-222000-

New York (Manhattan)-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-222000-

Bronx-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-222000-

Northern Queens-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-222000-

Southern Queens-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-222000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ074-222000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-222000-

Northern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ179-222000-

Southern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-222000-

Northwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-222000-

Southwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ079-222000-

Northeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ081-222000-

Southeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ071-222000-

Southern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-222000-

Northern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-222000-

Rockland-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-222000-

Putnam-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-222000-

Orange-

351 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

