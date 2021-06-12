NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bronx-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Queens-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Queens-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Nassau-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Nassau-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Westchester-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Westchester-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockland-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Putnam-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orange-

404 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

