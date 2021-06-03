NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 969 FPUS51 KOKX 030803 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 NYZ072-032030- New York (Manhattan)- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ073-032030- Bronx- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ176-032030- Northern Queens- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ178-032030- Southern Queens- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ075-032030- Kings (Brooklyn)- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ074-032030- Richmond (Staten Island)- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ177-032030- Northern Nassau- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ179-032030- Southern Nassau- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ078-032030- Northwest Suffolk- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ080-032030- Southwest Suffolk- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ079-032030- Northeast Suffolk- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ081-032030- Southeast Suffolk- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ071-032030- Southern Westchester- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ070-032030- Northern Westchester- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ069-032030- Rockland- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ068-032030- Putnam- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ067-032030- Orange- 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather