NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

_____

151 FPUS51 KOKX 210740

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

NYZ072-212015-

New York (Manhattan)-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-212015-

Bronx-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-212015-

Northern Queens-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-212015-

Southern Queens-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-212015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-212015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-212015-

Northern Nassau-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-212015-

Southern Nassau-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-212015-

Northwest Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-212015-

Southwest Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ079-212015-

Northeast Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-212015-

Southeast Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-212015-

Southern Westchester-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 50. West winds around 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-212015-

Northern Westchester-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-212015-

Rockland-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-212015-

Putnam-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ067-212015-

Orange-

340 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather