NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

285 FPUS51 KOKX 100731

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

NYZ072-102030-

New York (Manhattan)-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-102030-

Bronx-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-102030-

Northern Queens-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-102030-

Southern Queens-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-102030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-102030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-102030-

Northern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ179-102030-

Southern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-102030-

Northwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-102030-

Southwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-102030-

Northeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-102030-

Southeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-102030-

Southern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-102030-

Northern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-102030-

Rockland-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-102030-

Putnam-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ067-102030-

Orange-

331 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

