NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

NYZ072-012115-

New York (Manhattan)-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-012115-

Bronx-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-012115-

Northern Queens-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-012115-

Southern Queens-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ075-012115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-012115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-012115-

Northern Nassau-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ179-012115-

Southern Nassau-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ078-012115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around

20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ080-012115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ079-012115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of light freezing spray after midnight. Very

windy and much cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of light freezing spray. Windy, cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ081-012115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of light freezing spray after midnight. Very windy and much

cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ071-012115-

Southern Westchester-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around

19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ070-012115-

Northern Westchester-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery and much colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ069-012115-

Rockland-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery and much colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ068-012115-

Putnam-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery and much colder with lows around 14. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-012115-

Orange-

348 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery and much colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

