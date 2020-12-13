NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

_____

495 FPUS51 KOKX 130859

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

NYZ072-132300-

New York (Manhattan)-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-132300-

Bronx-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ176-132300-

Northern Queens-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-132300-

Southern Queens-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Very windy

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-132300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ074-132300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Very

windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-132300-

Northern Nassau-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ179-132300-

Southern Nassau-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Very windy

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-132300-

Northwestern Suffolk-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ080-132300-

Southwestern Suffolk-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Very windy

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-132300-

Northeastern Suffolk-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ081-132300-

Southeastern Suffolk-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ071-132300-

Southern Westchester-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-132300-

Northern Westchester-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-132300-

Rockland-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-132300-

Putnam-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-132300-

Orange-

359 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

