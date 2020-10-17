NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

465 FPUS51 KOKX 170729

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

NYZ072-172130-

New York (Manhattan)-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-172130-

Bronx-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-172130-

Northern Queens-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-172130-

Southern Queens-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-172130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-172130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-172130-

Southern Nassau-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-172130-

Northern Nassau-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-172130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-172130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-172130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-172130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-172130-

Southern Westchester-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-172130-

Northern Westchester-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-172130-

Rockland-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-172130-

Putnam-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-172130-

Orange-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

