NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

892 FPUS51 KOKX 140735

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

NYZ072-142200-

New York (Manhattan)-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ073-142200-

Bronx-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ176-142200-

Northern Queens-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-142200-

Southern Queens-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-142200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-142200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-142200-

Southern Nassau-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-142200-

Northern Nassau-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-142200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-142200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ081-142200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ079-142200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ071-142200-

Southern Westchester-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ070-142200-

Northern Westchester-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-142200-

Rockland-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-142200-

Putnam-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ067-142200-

Orange-

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

