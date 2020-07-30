NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
_____
133 FPUS51 KOKX 300725
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
NYZ072-302015-
New York (Manhattan)-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ073-302015-
Bronx-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ176-302015-
Northern Queens-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ178-302015-
Southern Queens-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ075-302015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ074-302015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ179-302015-
Southern Nassau-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ177-302015-
Northern Nassau-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ080-302015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ078-302015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ081-302015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ079-302015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ071-302015-
Southern Westchester-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ070-302015-
Northern Westchester-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ069-302015-
Rockland-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ068-302015-
Putnam-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ067-302015-
Orange-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
