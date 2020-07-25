NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
158 FPUS51 KOKX 250718
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
NYZ072-252130-
New York (Manhattan)-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ073-252130-
Bronx-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ176-252130-
Northern Queens-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ178-252130-
Southern Queens-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up
to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ075-252130-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ074-252130-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ179-252130-
Southern Nassau-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ177-252130-
Northern Nassau-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ080-252130-
Southwestern Suffolk-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ078-252130-
Northwestern Suffolk-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ081-252130-
Southeastern Suffolk-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ079-252130-
Northeastern Suffolk-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ071-252130-
Southern Westchester-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ070-252130-
Northern Westchester-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ069-252130-
Rockland-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ068-252130-
Putnam-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ067-252130-
Orange-
318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
