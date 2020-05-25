NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
_____
402 FPUS51 KOKX 250738
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
NYZ072-252015-
New York (Manhattan)-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ073-252015-
Bronx-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ176-252015-
Northern Queens-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ178-252015-
Southern Queens-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ075-252015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ074-252015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ179-252015-
Southern Nassau-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ177-252015-
Northern Nassau-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ080-252015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ078-252015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ081-252015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ079-252015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ071-252015-
Southern Westchester-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ070-252015-
Northern Westchester-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ069-252015-
Rockland-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ068-252015-
Putnam-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ067-252015-
Orange-
338 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather