NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

NYZ072-132015-

New York (Manhattan)-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ073-132015-

Bronx-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-132015-

Northern Queens-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-132015-

Southern Queens-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Strong winds with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to

70 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-132015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Strong winds with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-132015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ179-132015-

Southern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Strong winds with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to

70 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-132015-

Northern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-132015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Strong winds with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to

70 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-132015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-132015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 35 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-132015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 35 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-132015-

Southern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-132015-

Northern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-132015-

Rockland-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-132015-

Putnam-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-132015-

Orange-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

