NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 318 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 With deepening low pressure pressure moving through the waters winds and gusts have increased ahead of the low, with gusts reach 35 to near 40 kt at times. Gale force gusts will likely continue through around 500 AM EST and then diminish below gale force as the low tracks through the forecast waters. _____