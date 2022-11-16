NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022

With deepening low pressure pressure moving through the waters

winds and gusts have increased ahead of the low, with gusts reach

35 to near 40 kt at times. Gale force gusts will likely continue

through around 500 AM EST and then diminish below gale force as

the low tracks through the forecast waters.

