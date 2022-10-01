NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM EDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

