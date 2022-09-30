NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 355 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather