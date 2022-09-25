NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 349 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves around 1 foot expected. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather