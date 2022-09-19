NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather