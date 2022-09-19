NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas around 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

