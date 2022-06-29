NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

1151 PM EDT Wed Jun 29 2022

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM southeast of Sandy Hook NJ to south of

Fire Island Inlet NY...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Fire Island Inlet to Moriches

Inlet NY...

At 1150 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 8 nm southeast of Buoy 44025 to

33 nm southeast of Entrance to New York Harbor to 19 nm south of

Shark River Reef, moving east at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 3993 7337 4001 7322 4021 7309 4013 7248

4005 7270 3999 7293 3995 7329 3989 7335

