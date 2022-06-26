NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 307 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather