NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 402 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Wave heights have fallen below 5 ft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with occasional gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon and seas 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT this evening.