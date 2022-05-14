NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 444 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 nm or less. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York Harbor, Long Island Sound, and the bays of Long Island. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather