NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

444 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 nm or less.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound, and the bays of Long Island.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

