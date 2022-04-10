NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Monday.

